How to dress as bougie as Kim Kardashian for under $100

Kim has also mastered looking chic and comfortable with her Skims line — even giving her $200K Lambo the same plush treatment. We can’t afford to do the same, owning neither a Lamborghini nor $200K, but we can at least look the part with under-$100 pieces we think Kim would wear once and then put up for sale on Kardashian Kloset. Here are our eight Kiki-approved looks, at a budget-approved price.