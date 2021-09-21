How to dress like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for under $100

Style
When the couple have clothes on, their looks are complimentary. You and your beau can get the same style, but for less — just pair with an abundance of PDA.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one of the hottest celebrity couples of the moment. Their coinciding outfits — as well as their constant PDA — makes them an easy couple to root for.
In the past few months, Barker has notably influenced Kardashian’s style. The Poosh founder has gone from wearing minimal pieces to punk staples like leather and mesh, taking care to match with Barker on the red carpet and during casual errands. Although you may not have a beau of your own to influence you, you can easily replicate the couple’s punk look with these eight pieces, all under $100.