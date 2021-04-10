How to dress as hot as Lil Nas X for under $100

Style
Each piece we have for you is as eccentric as the artist — but not as expensive as his wallet can afford.
Lil Nas X has made headlines in the past for his eclectic style and countless country remixes, but the past few weeks have seen the singer in hot water for his new song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” and the Satanic Air Max 97 sneakers he dropped with MSCHF.
With Nike since recalling the unofficial shoes though, fans are looking for alternate ways to celebrate Lil Nas X (and possibly Satan). Whether you prefer the singer’s cowboy couture or sinister style, we’ve found seven pieces all under $100 for you to channel — or rather, summon — Lil Nas X by.