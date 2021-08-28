How to dress like fashion king Luka Sabbat for under $100

Style
Getting the actor and model’s rockstar off-duty look is simpler — and cheaper — than you think. Check out these eight pieces as handsome as Sabbat himself.
Born into a family of stylists and designers, Luka Sabbat isn’t just another fashionable nepotism kid. Sure, he’s friends with Virgil Abloh, Warren Lotas, and Kendall Jenner, but when it comes to his own style, Sabbat has been able to make a name for himself.
In fashion, it’s important to be versatile, which Luka does with his mix of tailored pants, vintage tees, punk rock accessories, and hefty shoe collection. The self-described “creative entrepreneur” looks at ease wearing Dior suits or Rick Owens streetwear. But as we can afford neither, we’ve found eight pieces reminiscent of Sabbat’s fluid fashion, all under the price of $100.