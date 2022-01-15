How to dress like blood-drinking Machine Gun Kelly for under $100

Style
The artist, also known as Megan Fox’s new fiancé, has perfected his punk style. With these eight affordable pieces, you can too.
Throughout his performances, outfits, and consistent PDA with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly has proven that to him, too much is never enough. The rapper has created an entirely new genre of what it means to be punk, both in his lifestyle and wardrobe.
Kelly likes to balance traditional edgy staples like distressed denim, all-black outfits, and snake print with more maximalist trends featuring pearls, neon, and loud graphics to achieve a look that’s undeniably unique to him. Try out his style with these eight pieces all under $100, and decide for yourself whether you’re daring enough to wear his wild accessories.