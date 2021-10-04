How to dress like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly for under $100

Style
The king and queen of pop-punk have perfected their couple style. With these eight pieces, you and your significant other can too — all at a reasonable price.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a notoriously stylish couple, managing to complement each other’s looks while still maintaining their own personal styles. Between Fox’s tailored jackets and MGK’s distressed, well, everything, the duo has created a slew of ensembles updating the meaning of pop-punk.
Whether they’re stealing the spotlight at the VMAs or grabbing lunch with Travis and Kourtney, Megan and Kelly look coordinated with minimal effort. With these eight pieces under $100, you can too — just make sure your significant other is up for the task.