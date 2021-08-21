How to dress as amazing as Megan Thee Stallion for under $100

Style
Get the blinged-out jewelry and hot trucker hats — at a reasonable price. 😛
Defining “hot girl shit” is as easy as looking at Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram. When the rapper isn’t pumping out TikTok-viral hits, she’s posting videos of herself freestyling, dancing, and modeling her enviable, yet accessible style.
Megan loves to mix affordable pieces — like her collection with Fashion Nova — alongside glitzy designer sunglasses and two-piece sets. Her hottie aesthetic is easy to replicate, and most importantly, budget-friendly. We’ve found eight pieces to help you best channel the “Savage” rapper, all under $100.