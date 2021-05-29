Maya Ernest

How to dress like ‘Sour’ superstar Olivia Rodrigo for under $100

Whether you’re 18 or 30, there’s no denying her style is good as her singing. We’ve found eight pieces reminiscent of the artist — all at a teen-friendly price.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Olivia Rodrigo attends the World Premiere Of Disney's “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" - Red Carpet at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like her new album SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo’s style encapsulates soft punk vibes. She’s donning Marc Jacob’s Heaven collection as much as she is vintage ‘90s Vivienne Westwood, finding a careful balance between refined and rock’n’roll.

@olivia.rodrigo

And since we can’t recreate Rodrigo’s singing — no matter how many times we’re belting out the “good 4 u” lyrics — we’ll happily settle for a few Rodrigo-reminiscent fits. We’ve found eight pieces, all under $100, to channel our best pop star in.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

