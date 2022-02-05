How to dress like heartthrob Pete Davidson for under $100

Style
The actor’s eccentric style balances streetwear grails with designer digs. These eight affordable pieces help you get the same look for less.
Pete Davidson, best known for his role as an SNL cast member (and rumors of his own member), should also be acknowledged for his style; something you could describe as “elevated scumbro fashion.” Despite dating luxury queen Kim Kardashian, Davidson mostly hangs out in sweats, graphic tees, and sneakers — even wearing a pair of Yeezys when the two first starting seeing each other.
Yet the comedian knows how to make his laid-back style luxe: His closet mixes streetwear grails from Brain Dead and Supreme with high-end pieces from Theory and Thom Browne, the latter of which may have been Kim’s influence — we are, after all, talking about a guy from Staten Island. Still, if you’re looking to emulate Davidson (and his BDE), these eight pieces under $100 are a great starting point.