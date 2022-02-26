How to dress like 'The Batman’ star Robert Pattinson for under $100

Robert is proof that with a good outfit, you can get away with anything: The actor’s relationship with Dior ensures he’s always dripped out in slim black suits, silky pinstripe pants, and dark sunglasses — ironically, a bit of a vampiric look. On more casual days, Pattinson can be found in equally structured workwear and skater-inspired pieces, showing he’s not afraid to experiment with trends. Truly, he can do both — and if you’re looking to do the same, you’ll want to check out these eight pieces, all under $100.