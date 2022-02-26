How to dress like 'The Batman’ star Robert Pattinson for under $100

Style
The actor mixes workwear, luxury, and skater trends for a look that’s laid back yet put-together. Get the same style with these eight affordable pieces.
Since Robert Pattinson landed his breakout role as teen heartthrob Edward Cullen, the internet hasn’t been able to get enough. Although roles have changed — with Pattinson trading out his vampire skin for The Batman — there’s seemingly nothing the actor can’t do. Even in his recent GQ interview, in which he admitted to lying “all the time,” fans focused on Pattinson’s handsome features and notably grungy style.
Robert is proof that with a good outfit, you can get away with anything: The actor’s relationship with Dior ensures he’s always dripped out in slim black suits, silky pinstripe pants, and dark sunglasses — ironically, a bit of a vampiric look. On more casual days, Pattinson can be found in equally structured workwear and skater-inspired pieces, showing he’s not afraid to experiment with trends. Truly, he can do both — and if you’re looking to do the same, you’ll want to check out these eight pieces, all under $100.