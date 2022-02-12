How to dress like ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney for under $100

Style
Sweeney balances her on-screen persona’s trendiness with her own romantic fashion. These eight pieces will help you get the same style on a budget.
Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie on HBO’s Euphoria, has become social media’s next sweetheart. Whether she’s sparking memes on Twitter, starring in magazine covers, or turning dog-walking into a glamor shoot, the actress always has the internet fawning over her.
A stylist may be behind Sweeney’s television looks, but the actresses’ real-life style emulates what’s seen on Euphoria. Sydney likes to balance trends with sweet details like pastels, pearls, and floral patterns for a romantic look — one worth replicating with Valentine's Day around the corner. Check out these eight pieces, all under $100, to help you get the same look.