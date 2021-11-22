How to dress like fearless queen Taylor Swift for under $100

Style
T. Swift may have coined “sad girl autumn,” but she’s also mastered autumn style. Check out these seven affordable pieces suitable for the season.
Taylor Swift has had her fair share of fashion eras: From her country cowboy boots to her grungy Reputation style, the singer is no stranger to transformation. One aesthetic Swift has recently mastered, however, is the cozy girl fall look.
With the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), the artist’s cottagecore fantasy has collided with styles of years past, combining plaid scarves with black turtlenecks and red lipstick. Check out these seven pieces, all under $100, to channel Taylor’s new look.