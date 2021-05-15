How to dress like Met Gala co-host Timothée Chalamet for under $100

Style
Look designer at a discount with these eight fantastic pieces.
Timothée Chalamet has dominated both Hollywood and the style world — so much so that there are even Instagram pages dedicated to his fits. The actor is set to co-host the 2021 Met Gala, too, cementing himself as a modern fashion icon.
Whether he’s donning a vintage tee and joggers or expertly tailored couture, Timmy always looks put together (minus that one yacht photo). After quarantine, we want the same comfortable yet classy style — but we don’t have the celebrity connections Chalamet has, and we definitely don’t have the same funds. Instead, we’ve found eight pieces that emulate Timothée’s look, while keeping within a reasonable $100 budget.