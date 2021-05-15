Maya Ernest

Style

How to dress like Met Gala co-host Timothée Chalamet for under $100

Look designer at a discount with these eight fantastic pieces.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 2: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Timothee Chalamet arrives at the premiere of 'The King' during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet has dominated both Hollywood and the style world — so much so that there are even Instagram pages dedicated to his fits. The actor is set to co-host the 2021 Met Gala, too, cementing himself as a modern fashion icon.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Whether he’s donning a vintage tee and joggers or expertly tailored couture, Timmy always looks put together (minus that one yacht photo). After quarantine, we want the same comfortable yet classy style — but we don’t have the celebrity connections Chalamet has, and we definitely don’t have the same funds. Instead, we’ve found eight pieces that emulate Timothée’s look, while keeping within a reasonable $100 budget.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

