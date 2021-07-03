Maya Ernest

How to dress like indie king Tyler, the Creator for under $100

Whether you prefer his streetwear looks or his Gucci garbs, Tyler has always shown up and out. Here are eight pieces to help you do the same — on a budget.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Tyler, the Creator attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Compared to his rap peers, Tyler, the Creator has always kept it lowkey, staying true to his roots as a skater. But while he started out wearing hats, skate shoes, and hoodies — occasionally donning something from his own streetwear brand, Golf Wang — Tyler now opts for tailored suits and funky knitwear.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Recent years, particularly Tyler’s IGOR era, have seen the artist claim his title as a style icon through red carpet Gucci fits and Levi’s collaborations. And whether Tyler is donning skatewear or designer, he always adds his own playful twist. Here, we’ve found eight pieces that emulate his fun style, all under $100.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

