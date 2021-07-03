How to dress like indie king Tyler, the Creator for under $100

Style
Whether you prefer his streetwear looks or his Gucci garbs, Tyler has always shown up and out. Here are eight pieces to help you do the same — on a budget.
Compared to his rap peers, Tyler, the Creator has always kept it lowkey, staying true to his roots as a skater. But while he started out wearing hats, skate shoes, and hoodies — occasionally donning something from his own streetwear brand, Golf Wang — Tyler now opts for tailored suits and funky knitwear.
Recent years, particularly Tyler’s IGOR era, have seen the artist claim his title as a style icon through red carpet Gucci fits and Levi’s collaborations. And whether Tyler is donning skatewear or designer, he always adds his own playful twist. Here, we’ve found eight pieces that emulate his fun style, all under $100.