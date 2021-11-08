Maya Ernest

Style

How to dress like cool girl Zoë Kravitz for under $100

Getting the actress’ rocker off-duty look is easier (and cheaper) than you think. Check out these eight pieces to help channel Zoë on a budget.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - JULY 25: Zoe Kravitz is seen on July 26, 2021 in New York City, New York. (Photo...
MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz is the definition of effortlessly cool. Aided by her arsenal of rare vintage tees, tiny arm tattoos, or simply the fact that her parents are Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz — the original inventors of “cool” — Zoë makes for the ultimate style inspiration.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Minimal, yet anything but basic, Kravitz’s style balances preppy staples like loafers between ripped jeans and statement sunglasses. She looks good paired with Telfar bags, YSL jewelry, and even Channing Tatum — and while we can’t give you a link to the latter, these eight pieces, all under $100, will help you get the same look.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

