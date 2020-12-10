Samuel Anderson

Boga

How to get the 'Cyberpunk 2077' look

Take the iconic fashion of 'Cyberpunk 2077' to the next level with doppelgänger fits based on Night City’s iconic style.

The clamorous buzz around Cyberpunk 2077, a hyper-realized RPG adaptation of the 1988 tabletop game Cyberpunk 2020, has reached a feverish, dystopian pitch.

The game opens on “V” (a.k.a. you) absorbing the brain chip of a dead cyborgian rocker voiced by Keanu Reeves. Such is life! From there, it allows only narrative freedom in the form of so-called “Lifepaths,” as well as personal expression vis-à-vis modular avatars.

Tap