Maya Ernest

Style

How to dress like the always stylish BTS for under $100

Whether you like J-Hope’s street-looks or Jimin’s refined fashion, we’ve found pieces for each BTS member — all for an affordable price.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - MAY 29: BTS attend the press conference for the 2017 Billboard Music Award at Lotte Hotel Seoul on May 29, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images)
NSYNC, One Direction, and The Jonas Brothers are relics of the past — now, BTS is officially the most popular boy band on the planet. With huge hits, impressive dance routines, and envy-worthy outfits, it’s not hard to see why the Korean group has seen global success.

The individual characteristics and fashion of the BTS band members have made them as recognizable and popular as the group itself. It’s hard enough for musicians to find a style their fans love — but to find some celebrated worldwide is only proof of great fits. We’ve found seven pieces under $100 — one for each BTS member — so you can channel the superstars yourself.

