How to dress like Drake, certified lover boy, for under $100

Style
Get Champagne Papi’s luxe streetwear look for less, just in time for the release of CLB.
When it comes to flashy fashion, Drake is king. He owns million-dollar chains, exclusive Nike kicks, and even a custom Chrome Hearts Rolls-Royce Cullinan complete with rims engraved with the words “Fuck You.” There’s a reason the rapper’s nickname is Champagne Papi: He’s constantly splashing out on the hottest accessories.
Drake’s arsenal of drip means he can make even a sweatsuit look legitimately stylish; he’s also known to dress up classic dad fashion like turtlenecks and jeans. Admittedly, the rapper wears luxe versions of the styles, but his uniform can be replicated at a more attainable price. We’ve found eight pieces to make you look like the certified lover boy, all under $100.