How to dress as stylish as Jonah Hill for under $100

Style
The actor’s vintage graphic tees and short shorts are peak summer style. Get the handsomely casual look for under $100 with these eight pieces.
Jonah Hill has evolved from comedy sidekick to style master. Exactly what we need after a year of sweatpants and loungewear, the actor knows how to balance sports jerseys with slacks and vintage graphic tees with trench coats. With Jonah, comfort is key — but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style.
Hill has taken a page from Adam Sandler’s book — he’s shrugged off the rich and professionally-styled look in favor of his casual personal style, making it possible for anyone to channel his fashion sense. We’ve done just that with these eight pieces, all under $100.