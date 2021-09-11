How to dress as cool as Zendaya for under $100

Style
Whether she’s wearing couture or Converse, Zendaya always looks amazing. You can too — even on a budget — with these eight pieces.
Zendaya’s style can best be described as effortless. Her red carpet looks and editorial shoots routinely (and rightfully) break the internet, while her casual style is cool and laid back. The past few years have seen sneakers, baggy pants, and wife beaters become the actresses’ everyday uniform.
While Zendaya makes any outfit look good, she tends to opt for streetstyle basics, meaning her outfits are fairly easy to replicate. These eight pieces are your best bet for duping the actresses’ suave style, all under the attainable price of $100.