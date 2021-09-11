Maya Ernest

Style

How to dress as cool as Zendaya for under $100

Whether she’s wearing couture or Converse, Zendaya always looks amazing. You can too — even on a budget — with these eight pieces.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03, 2021: Zendaya arrives on the red carpet for 'Dune' during the 78th Ven...
Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Zendaya’s style can best be described as effortless. Her red carpet looks and editorial shoots routinely (and rightfully) break the internet, while her casual style is cool and laid back. The past few years have seen sneakers, baggy pants, and wife beaters become the actresses’ everyday uniform.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

While Zendaya makes any outfit look good, she tends to opt for streetstyle basics, meaning her outfits are fairly easy to replicate. These eight pieces are your best bet for duping the actresses’ suave style, all under the attainable price of $100.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Tap