How to turn your closet junk into stacks of cash

Sell the bag. Secure the bag.
Whether you’re trying to get rid of a few clothes or need to sell a beloved collectible for some cash, there’s a corner of the internet just for you. And no, you don’t have to meet up with Craigslist weirdos to sell your stuff — you can do it all online. Plus, there’s no time better than quarantine to clean out your closet or extensive shoe collection.
Sure, you can take things to your local consignment store, but chances are they won’t buy all your stuff and they’ll give you pennies for what they do. Reselling online is the one of the fastest ways to sell while still getting the money your items are worth. And with the holidays coming up, there’s more buyers on the market than ever.