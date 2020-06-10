You don't have to live in Japan to buy "Japan-exclusive" streetwear

Style
With the internet at your fingertips, there doesn't have to be a barrier.
If you're serious about what you wear, chances are you've come across these two dreadful words: "Japan only." We've had to type it ourselves here at Input, as Japan-exclusives are often too good not to cover.
If you're willing to jump through a few hoops, the confines of international shipping don't have to apply to you. And you should be willing to put in the extra work because Japan makes some of the finest clothing in the world, particularly when it comes to Americana and outdoor apparel.