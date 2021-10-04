Where to buy the best ‘Squid Game’ tracksuit and Halloween costume

Style
Whether you want to rep your favorite competitor or dress up as a menacing guard, we’ve got you covered with costumes $30 and under.
Netflix’s viral show Squid Game has taken over pretty much every social media platform, and even caused streaming surges in South Korea. The dystopian thriller series, which follows contestants participating in a deadly competition of children’s games in order to win a sizable cash prize, may be Netflix’s biggest show ever.
Squid Games’ growing popularity has made the show’s iconic tracksuits one of this year’s top Halloween costumes. While a second season of the series has yet to be announced, costume manufacturers on Amazon, Etsy, and fast fashion sites have already prepared their own versions of the outfits seen on the show.