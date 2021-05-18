Adidas’ Human Made slip-ons are the ideal, non-hype shoes for summer

Human Made has thrown its heart logo on an assortment of sneakers from Adidas, but now the two collaborators have come together on a brand-new silhouette unlike anything they’ve ever done.

The appeal of the “SlipOn Pure HM” is right there in the name, as it’s a laceless sneaker that goes on and off with ease. There’s more than meets the eye, though, with designer Nigo taking inspiration from the traditional footwear worn for kung fu. Also known as “martial arts slippers,” kung fu shoes have been adopted as casual and comfy footwear for everyday use.

Nigo’s SlipOn Pure features an embroidered mesh upper atop a full-length Boost midsole. Elastic bands at the opening help make it easier to slip on and off, and no further embellishments are needed. The result is a relatively plain sneaker, sure, but you won’t find something more ideal for tossing on without a thought and moving on with your day.

Adidas

It could be a great house shoe, too — While the SlipOn Pure is robust enough to wear outdoors, the fuss-free construction also has us eying it as a dedicated house shoe. Boost cushioning is as comfortable as it gets, and you could do a lot worse in protecting your bare feet from floors that are inevitably more dirty as you might think.

Human Made’s latest Adidas sneaker will drop in three muted colors — black, olive, and cream. Tonal embroidery for the logo helps keep the slip-ons understated, and each pair puts a white Boost midsole over an ever-appealing gum outsole. If you’re wearing the SlipOn Pure, it’s unlikely to be the first thing people notice about your fit, and sometimes that’s simply for the better.

Adidas