Nigo’s Human Made brings Japanese heritage to Levi’s denim

No one knows the classics like Nigo. His personal wardrobe is an archival Levi’s wonderland, brought to life last year with limited-edition reproductions of some of his favorite pieces. For their latest collaboration, the designer is bringing in his Human Made brand with a collection of Levi’s pieces that bridges both labels’ philosophies for quality apparel.

Levi’s is no stranger to curating collections with strong messaging, and with Nigo’s help the two have created a capsule that honors Japanese culture. It’s neither excessive in quantity or in logo placements, as just two tasteful pieces comprise the collection.

Denim duo — First up is a 506 Trucker Jacket that uses pre-shrunk selvedge denim. Front buttons are done in black, and an oversized pocket is placed lower on the chest than usual. The Japanese influence comes through in kimono-style stitching near the buttons. On the back, “Gears for futuristic teenagers” in cursive is paired with Human Made’s duck mascot. The duck’s in-flight stance is meant to mirror the shape of Levi’s back pocket arch, and the red accent on the bird’s right wing is a tribute to the Levi’s Red Tab.

Matching dark wash jeans make up the second half of the capsule, though these take more after Levi’s signature American denim with details are kept to a minimum. The 501 jeans, a Levi’s icon and one of Nigo’s personal favorites, feature a painted back pocket stitching — a pattern also known as arcuate — and the classic leather back patch.

Taking flight — To accompany the release, Nigo and Levi’s took a trip to Kinki, Japan to showcase the pieces at the historic Izushi Eirakukan theater. Built in 1901, the Kabuki theater is the oldest in the region at over 120 years old and was chosen by Nigo as the perfect location to display both the old and new design elements of the collab.

The Human Made x Levi’s “Made in Japan” collection will be available April 7 on the Human Made and Levi’s websites. If Nigo has caught your eye, these are pieces you’ll still have in your closet 35 years from now.