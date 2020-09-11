Nike's next must-have SB Dunk shoe comes to life with a camera flash

We've talked at length about how 2020 is the year of the SB Dunk, and Nike's going to continue that trend with another pair that's surely going to make sneakerheads' jaws drop to the floor. This new collaboration with Instant Skateboards, a Japanese skate shop that's celebrating its 25th anniversary, comes in the form of colorful style that brings flashy details to a classic silhouette. The SB Dunk Low "Instant Skateboards," as the shoe is appropriately dubbed, features a blue-and-black combo that's complemented by a silver, reflective upper with a tiny Swoosh logo. That means whenever you photograph it with a camera flash, you'll instantly make that part of the sneaker shine.

Instant hit — Aside from the reflective tones, Nike SB's Instant Skateboards Dunk Low sports a black Swoosh with yellow stitching that perfectly contrasts the bright blue leather upper, as well as the signature logo of a brown and gray dog with skate trunks crossbones. The tongue of the sneaker comes with a black, yellow, blue, and red patch that simply reads "Nike SB" and "Instant," while the insole dons a "TOKYO MMXX" graphic designed to pay homage to the skate shop's anniversary.

All in all, the Instant Skateboards SB Dunks bound to be another must-have for sneakerheads and hypebeasts, right up there with the other great Nike SB collabs of 2020, including the Ben & Jerry's "Chunky Dunky," the "Grateful Dead," MEDICOM TOY "BE@RBRICK," and most recently, the color-changing "Civilist."

Nike SB

Almost here — While Nike hasn't made its "Instant Skateboards" SB collaboration official, the sneaker is expected to arrive next week, on September 19, according to Sneaker News.There's no word on pricing, either, but SB Dunk Lows tend to priced around $100-$110 at retail, so these shouldn't be any different. And let's hope these aren't exclusive to Japan, although it doesn't seem as if that will be the case.

Either way, one thing is for sure: These are going to sell like hot cakes, and you're going to have to get extremely lucky to get a pair for yourself. So, like always in the sneaker game nowadays, be prepared to be disappointed — or to have to pay a premium for them on the resale market. Still, best to stay positive and hope that the Sneaker Gods will bless you on these. For now, here are some more pictures of the Instant Skateboards Nike SB Dunk Lows, which are definitely going to make you want them even more.

Nike SB

Nike SB

Nike SB