J Balvin's rainbow, DIY Air Jordan 1 sneaker drops in December

It feels like a brick outside right now. But soon, we’ll be bracing for even worse weather and protecting our best sneakers against the snow and salt on the roads. Luckily, literal ray of sunshine J Balvin is dropping a new Air Jordan 1 to brighten up our winters and give us something to look forward to. The “Colores y Vibras” collection consists of a kaleidoscope of colors and graphics.

This sneaker marks the first time Jordan Brand has collaborated with a Latinx artist. Though it’s a big deal for both the artist and brand, J has big shoes to fill — he’s following Travis Scott and Drake as the brand’s next musical collaborator. Given the initial reception to the shoe, however, I’m more worried about copping a pair before they sell out.

Wear the rainbow — Just as colorful and lively as his music, Balvin’s Air Jordan 1 features a bold rainbow canvas upper. The colorful ombré design looks similar to what you’d see under a heat sensor camera — as in, these shoes are hot. The shoe’s canvas also has jagged-edge trimming and rounded-color wings, meant to represent a cloud-like explosion that symbolizes Balvin’s animated source of energy.

The artist’s smiley face logo replaces the Jumpman logo on the left foot tongue tag, though wearers of the shoe can replace the patch with a lightning bolt, basketball, or Jumpman depending on their mood. Pink, white, and black laces only further enable wearers to truly make the shoe their own. A light pink rubber midsole is inspired by the names of Balvin’s last two albums: “colores” and “vibras.”

Jordan Brand

“I wanted to be the person who really dared to change the shapes and go all out. No one has touched the Air Jordan 1 like this before,” Balvin said of the sneaker. It’s true. Balvin has made an Air Jordan 1 so uniquely his, yet anyone can customize the shoe with how they’re feeling that day. To me, that shows the dedication and thought put into the design. It’s a sneaker para la gente.

Years in the making — During an appearance on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping in 2017, Balvin revealed that his first sneaker memories included his cousins bringing him Air Jordan 1s from the U.S. while he was living in Colombia. Now, he’s come full circle.

Balvin first debuted the shoe during his Super Bowl 54 halftime performance in Miami alongside Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Bad Bunny. Unfortunately, the ample time gap between then and the actual release of the shoe has resulted in plenty of fakes.

To buy the real deal, you’ll have to try your luck on SNKRS and at select retailers. The sneakers drop globally on December 8. Who’s Mr. Worldwide now, Pitbull?