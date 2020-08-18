J Balvin's Jordan 1 sneaker is a tie-dye dream that can't come soon enough

2020 has been full of stunning sneakers so far, but there are still plenty of unreleased pairs that will surely be in the running for best of the year. Chief among them is the Air Jordan 1 collaboration between Jordan Brand and J Balvin, which the Colombian artist and musician debuted at Super Bowl 54 in Miami when he took the stage alongside Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and his dear friend Bad Bunny. And while Jordan hasn't made an official announcement for the shoe, there have been plenty of rumors and speculation that suggest Balvin's tie-dye pair is set to be dropping later this holiday season.

So much color — Earlier on Tuesday the Twitter account JustFreshKicks, which focuses on posting news and other information about sneakers, shared a tweet that gave us yet another look at the colorful silhouette ahead of its expected launch in a few months. Balvin's take on the Air Jordan 1 High, one of the most classic basketball and lifestyle shoes of all time, features a tie-dye, layered canvas upper that pays homage to his "Flower" logo, removable patches, and an exposed tongue foam similar to what we've seen on Jordan Brand's collaborations with Virgil Abloh and Off-White.

Bringing the shoe together is a light pink midsole, which easily stands out next to the rainbow party that is the entire upper. Those of you who are fans of Balvin's music and previous collaboration with other streetwear brands, including Bape, won't be surprised by how loud his Air Jordan 1 has turned out to be — since it fits his aesthetic and matches his merch perfectly.

Latino Gang — Back in April, Balvin told Highsnobiety in an interview that his Jordan 1 collab could arrive in November, though he seemed to suggest it was originally intended to drop earlier but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. "Because of the coronavirus, they closed all the factories and stuff like that," he said. "But it’s going to happen maybe around November." He also talked about being the first Latino artist to ever have an official collaboration with Jordan Brand: "I always wanted to have my own Jordan. And I know this is just the beginning, so I’m really grateful for it."

Given how big a moment it will be for both Balvin and his fans, most of whom are Latinx, let's hope Jordan Brand is already thinking of ways to ensure that pairs get in the feet of those who are real fans — similar to what it did when it gave women exclusive access to its Off-White Air Jordan 4 "Sail." It may not have been the most well-received execution, but at least Jordan tried, so here's hoping that trend continues with Balvin's upcoming AJ1.