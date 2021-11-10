J Balvin's next Nike sneaker is a glow-in-the-dark Air Jordan 2

Nearly a year after his rainbow Air Jordan 1 became one of the hottest sneaker drops of the year, J Balvin is beginning to tease his second collaboration with the brand. Next up for the Colombian superstar, in a nice bit of sequentiality, is the Air Jordan 2.

J Balvin took to Instagram to reveal his glow-in-the-dark take on Michael Jordan’s second signature sneaker. Although the lighting makes it difficult to suss out the details, what we can confirm is that the Air Jordan 2 will feature a glow-in-the-dark outsole and wings logo on the tongue. The upper also takes on a new form through what looks like a quilted pattern replacing the typical makeup of leather.

If the Air Jordan 2 follows the same timeline as J Balvin’s Air Jordan 1, we should see it arrive sometime this year. All J Balvin has said is that the “revolution” is “soon,” and the wait for the sneaker could take until next year considering what else Jordan Brand has in the pipeline.

Air Jordan 2 releases are ramping up — While still a seminal sneaker in the Air Jordan line, the Air Jordan 2 doesn’t have quite the acclaim as the shoes that surround it. The Air Jordan 1, of course, has a special place as Michael’s very first sneaker, while the Air Jordan 3 is the shoe that convinced him to stay with Nike and was the first in the line to be designed by Tinker Hatfield.

Nike seems intent on raising the profile for the Air Jordan 2 in the year of its 35th anniversary, as two high-profile collaborations are already set for the sneaker. Off-White’s low-cut take on the silhouette with a print of Jordan’s autograph is set to arrive in stores this Friday, November 12 — although early reviews might make it the least celebrated Off-White x Nike collab yet.

More attractive, however, is Union’s Air Jordan 2, which is due for a release sometime during the holidays. The Los Angeles boutique adds perforated suede, as well as a vintage, co-branded tag affixed to the collar. While making the Air Jordan 2 hot may be one of the more difficult collaborative assignments, J Balvin could very well join Union in pulling it off.