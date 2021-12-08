Jaden Smith and Levi's are making screen-printed denim jeans and jackets

Jaden Smith doesn’t just believe in the power of a peace sign, he wears it too. Though Smith and Levi’s have worked together in the past, the young creator just earned a seat at the head of the designers’ table.

A denim love affair — Smith’s first solo-designed arrangement with the denim brand, dropping in time for the holiday season, uses Levi’s signature 501 jeans and Type III trucker jacket as its canvas. The former was worn by Smith earlier this year during the “Buy Better, Wear Longer” Spring campaign, but this version has more of a personal touch. He was deliberate with the collab’s direction when he chose peace signs, a rib cage, and an “Artificial Laser Focus Group” tagline as his details of choice.

The peace signs run across the pant legs and onto the jacket, while the oversized rib cage takes its place on the jacket’s back like an X-Ray of the wearer. The “Artificial Laser Focus Group” isn’t just a shot at a grungy tagline either — it’s a representation of Smith’s “desire to cut through a room with a bright light, like a laser,” he said. This seems like a missed opportunity to use a brighter color palette, which works well with Smith’s footwear, but hey, are you gonna trust him or us?

The multi-hyphenate Smith doesn’t just create for the big leagues, he also does custom screen printing in his garage, a hobby that inspired the collection’s medium. Everything on the pieces was hand-drawn by him though it’s worth noting they aren’t one-of-ones.

Levi's

When Smith is not creating for denim enthusiasts and tagging walls with graffiti, he keeps busy with MSFTSrep, his expressive clothing line, and JUST Water, his sustainably sourced water company. Whatever his endeavor of the moment, he’s nothing if not consistent with his attempts to make humanity cool again.

Jaden Smith’s limited-edition Levi’s installment will exclusively hit the Levi’s app on December 13.

