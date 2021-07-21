Jaden Smith’s latest New Balance Vision Racer sneakers are his trippiest yet

Nike has Virgil Abloh, Adidas has Kanye West, and New Balance is working its way to the other brands’ relevance with Jaden Smith. The sneaker brand began its entanglement with Jaden last year with the launch of his vegan Vision Racer sneaker.

And while the Vision Racer can’t necessarily be considered as hyped as a Dunk or Yeezy, Smith’s newest reworks of the sneaker are arguably his best yet. Inspired by the radiant colors found in nature — and artwork from Jaden’s previous and upcoming albums — two Vision Racers now flaunt rainbow-like designs on their beefy soles. Both styles attribute their name to the artist’s upcoming song titled “Trippy Summer.”

Trippy and drippy — The name doesn’t come in vain: Kaleidoscopic details dress both new Vision Racer models. One pair sees a white and tan upper contrasted by an ombré blue, teal, and red midsole, while the other decorates its predominantly white upper with vibrant hits of orange, green, and purple.

New Balance

Continuing the sneakers’ colorful theme is ‘70s-inspired branding. “Vision Racer” and “New Balance” text appear on two pull tabs in a groovy and equally chunky font. Another nod to the shoe’s name surfaces underfoot, where “Vision Racer” is once again written out underneath a semi-translucent outsole.

Each Vision Racer, New Balance writes in a press release, is emblematic of Jaden’s desire to spread positivity and inspire change. The lifestyle shoe, which boasts a beefy, partitioned sole, is made of vegan leather and recycled materials to further nod to Smith’s history of vegetarianism and environmental activism. Its synthetic leather upper is crafted from 60 percent recycled polyester, while the textile on its upper and tongue, as well as its lining and webbing are made of 100 percent recycled polyester.

New Balance

You could snag the whole fit — Matching ‘70s-inspired T-shirts and a hoodie are set to drop alongside New Balance’s Trippy Summer Vision Racers, marking Jaden’s first apparel for the brand. Pulling from the rainbow palette of the sneakers, the pieces feature psychedelic-esque branding.

Launching July 30 — perhaps to align with new music — the Trippy Summer Vision Racers retail for $150 at select retailers and New Balance’s website. The styles will be joined by the Trippy Summer hoodie and T-shirt, which will be priced at $90 and $45, respectively.

New Balance

You’ll be able to cop the chunky sneakers with more ease than a Dunk or Yeezy, but watch out — Jaden’s signature New Balance sneaker is getting drippier by the drop.