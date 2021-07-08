Adidas and Jeremy Scott made the cutest teddy bear sandals ever

Soon enough, Yeezy’s Foam Runners may not be Adidas’ weirdest slippers. The German brand, which renewed its partnership with Jeremy Scott last month, plans to release a reworked version of its Adilette slide — complete with Scott’s iconic teddy bear addition.

Scott, who worked alongside Adidas from 2003 to 2015, introduced an entirely new design language into the world of footwear with his stuffed animal sneakers and JS Wings line. The announcement of Scott’s return to Adidas prompted many eager fans to expect re-releases of said models — causing disappointment when the two announced their first project would be a jelly-like Forum Hi — but the Teddy Bear Adilette slide will surely be welcomed.

Bear-y cute — Scott’s teddy bear has sat on the tongue of many Adidas sneakers, only gracing a slide model once in 2015. Acting as more of an add-on than a redesign, the original slipper saw the tan stuffed animal head placed onto its shaggy strap, with the remainder of the shoe keeping it simple with a black base.

Adidas

Leaked images of the reworked Adilette slide show off a similar, albeit brighter, construction. Scott has prepared two color schemes of the slip-on sandal: One comes dressed in a black base and sees a camo-print teddy bear on its strap, while the other boasts a vivid yellow base and dons an equally bold orange teddy bear.

If the stuffed animal heads weren’t enough of a tip-off to their creator, both slides feature embossed branding on the footbed reading “Jeremy Scott,” “New York,” “Paris,” and “Beverly Hills.”

Adidas

Looking for a beargain — According to Adidas, the Teddy Bear Adilette slides are set to arrive this fall, though a specific launch date has yet to be announced. It’s likely a drop will align with New York Fashion Week in September, granted Scott isn’t too busy with his work at Moschino.

After transitioning from street style to high fashion, though, the designer’s Adidas collaboration will be challenged to offer his $20,000 designs at a $200 price point. Especially following the pandemic, consumers will be eager to wear Scott’s funky designs — but they’re less willing to max out their budgets.

Adidas

With Scott promising “reasonable” prices, the Teddy Bear slides should retail around their original $70 price. Certain outlets report the slippers will cost $80, but considering inflation, high demand, and the fact that the OG slippers are selling online for $250, a $10 increase seems fair. Let’s just hope that upcoming designs — notably the JS Wings line — don’t see their prices surge.