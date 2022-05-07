New Balance’s earthy JJJJound 990v3 sneaker makes dad shoes sexy

New Balance’s 990x sneakers were once the underdogs of the sneaker space, worn mostly by dads and others with orthopedic needs. Thanks to collaborations with Todd Snyder, Aimé Leon Dore, and JJJJound, however, the chunky kicks now have mainstream appeal and exorbitant resale prices to match. Each new release guarantees an influx of resellers and consumers alike trying to get their hands (or feet) onto the shoes.

This month, Montreal-based design studio JJJJound is back with another revamp of New Balance’s 990v3 sneaker, a model known as the dad shoe of dad shoes. While the silhouette was once considered uncool, the 990v3 has quickly become a streetwear staple, and with JJJJound’s makeover, a full-on grail. The latest spin on the 990v3 updates the sneaker in luxe suede and reflective details.

Down to earth — Serving as the follow-up design to the “Olive” 990v3 that dropped in February, the upcoming shoe takes on complementary earth tones. Mesh underlays and suede overlays dress the sneaker in a muted brown. In contrast, solid black covers the laces, tongues, interior lining, piping, and enlarged “N” logos at the sides. Underfoot, the shoe’s beefed-up sole also takes on an all-black hue.

JJJJound JJJJound JJJJound JJJJound

As seen in the 990v3’s campaign, reflective details hit the shoe’s “N” logos and toes. The sneaker’s typical “990” branding decorates the lateral heels, complemented by “JJJJound” spell-outs and New Balance motifs. Inside the shoe, more JJJJound branding appears in bright white.

A minimal must-have — JJJJound’s take on the shoe is consistent with its past offerings: Subtle changes, neutral colors, and delicate details often define the design studio’s work, making its footwear versatile enough for everyone to love. Here, the simple revamp seems to nod towards the heritage of the 990v3 sneaker, only highlighting the shoe’s original features with reflective details and a more modern color scheme.

The design studio’s muted brown 990v3 sneaker releases May 12 via JJJJound’s website. While the shoe itself is simple, its price is anything but — pairs are expected to retail for $250. Considering JJJJound’s last 990v3 collaboration is reselling for over double that cost, however, you’ll want to bite the bullet and pay upfront for the sneaker while you can. That is, assuming you can score a pair before everyone else.