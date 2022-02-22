New Balance’s retro JJJJound 990v3 is one of the best dad shoes you can buy

In the past year, New Balance’s 990x series has tastefully elevated its dad shoe status to zaddy shoe status, thanks to collaborations with Todd Snyder, Aimé Leon Dore, JJJJound, and more. The chunky lifestyle sneakers now boast demand and resale prices comparable to competitor Nike’s collaborations, with JJJJound's iteration selling for up to $18,678 on StockX.

The Montreal-based design studio has seemingly mastered the 990x series, making it all that more appropriate for JJJJound to release another covetable version. This time around, it’s put its minimalist touch on New Balance’s 990v3 sneaker, a model known as the dad shoe of dad shoes. Although the footwear was once considered uncool — as most dad apparel is — the 990v3 quickly became a streetwear staple, and with JJJJound’s makeover, a full-on grail.

Keeping it classy — Subtle changes, neutral colors, and delicate details often define the design studio’s work, making its footwear versatile enough for everyone to love. JJJJound’s 990v3 sneaker, however, incorporates far more color than its past black and gray offerings: A bright olive covers the shoe’s premium suede and mesh upper, while darker greens accent the leather trims. In typical fashion, JJJJound branding only appears twice on the shoe, along the rear and the insole.

New Balance New Balance New Balance

Gray and silver hues hit the eyelets, tongue, and heel tab as the sole below alternates between a bright white and a vintage-inspired cream. The simple design seems to nod towards the heritage of the 990v3 sneaker — maintaining its hefty sole unit and “N” New Balance branding — all while adding a sense of modernity with silver accents and subtle contrast.

Coming this week — Leaked images of the 990v3 sneakers have circulated since last November, only a month after JJJJound released its last shoe, a 990v4, with New Balance. The design studio only confirmed its take on the retro sneakers in early February, teasing the footwear on Instagram to the delight of sneakerheads.

A launch date for the 990v3 shoes has finally been confirmed by JJJJound, with two drop days planned for double the chances to score a pair. On February 24, the design studio is set to host a release on its website, while a second release comes via the New Balance website on March 3. Pricing is set at $250, but it’s guaranteed you’ll want to pay retail over resale cost.