New Balance’s Joe Freshgoods 2002R sneaker needs to be yours

Joe Freshgoods is all about having tough conversations. Continuing a partnership that launched in 2020, the designer-entrepreneur and New Balance are gearing up to present their latest “Conversations Among Us” campaign.

You had me at yellow — Freshgoods took to Instagram to debut the first phase of the campaign: a New Balance 2002R sneaker that’s perfect for spring. The shoe takes on shades of beige, pastel and mustard yellow throughout its construction. While neutral colors are nothing new for New Balance, Freshgoods’ eye for detail makes the sneaker stand out.

The sneaker has beige upper with pastel and cream overlays. And to put its spin on it, Joe Freshgoods overhauled the main “N” logo in silver, yellow, and black, while the toe “N” branding, lace aglets, and outsole are done in darker shades of yellow. For a full fit, the designer also teased a bright yellow pair of sweatpants, as well as the special sneaker box. Joe Freshgoods isn’t stopping with the 2002R, either, as the collection is said to include the New Balance 574, 550, and KAWHI II sneakers — which hopefully we’ll see soon.

He also took to Instagram a few days ago to announce that he would be taking on the role of creative director for the Conversations Among Us campaign. The project aims to highlight Black voices, spearheaded by Freshgoods and Black Soles, a team at New Balance made up of all-Black associates.

As for the intent of the campaign, “I wanted to tell a story of the Black experience, emphasizing crucial dialogues that connect the community while inspiring the next generation of Black creatives,” he said on Instagram. His Community Goods Initiative will also be brought in to help with the project.

Man of the people — Founder of the now-closed Fat Tiger Workshop and a Chicago native, Joe Freshgoods has always stuck to an ethos that celebrates family and community. His previous New Balance 990v3 “Outside Clothes,” 992 “No Emotions Are Emotions,” — and upcoming 9060 “Inside Voices” — sneakers have been a reflection of that, and if there’s one thing Chicagoans can pinpoint, it’s authenticity.

So far a release date for the Conversations Among Us 2002R sneaker is still unannounced. The campaign is set to launch sometime this April with products dropping on New Balance, but given his previous collabs, good luck getting your hands on a pair. Positive vibes only, though.