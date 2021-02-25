John Geiger’s 002 ‘Lunar’ sneaker is inspired by GMC's Hummer EV and the moon

Designer John Geiger has revealed an otherworldly shoe collaboration with GMC. Dubbed the Hummer EV 002 Low “Lunar,” the sneaker is inspired by the moon graphic found in the interior of the Hummer EV. The shoe also features elements that highlight NASA, aerospace tech, and lunar landscapes.

Geiger’s collaborative sneaker joins a lineup of other car-inspired designs, including silhouettes from his influence Nike. The big-name brand recently debuted its Dunk Low “Gulf,” which takes on the iconic auto paint scheme called Gulf Livery. Puma, too, decided to get in on the trend, releasing an insanely exclusive Porsche “911 Legacy” soccer shoe, limited to 911 pairs worldwide.

Car colors aside, though, Geiger’s Hummer EV 002 Low “Lunar” is the most creative take on an auto-inspired sneaker. Instead of focusing on the tint of the truck, the independent sneaker designer has taken its key elements and transformed them into a dope sneaker — all while keeping with his signature minimalistic style. It’s not a Nike or Adidas silhouette, but that’s what we like about it: Without any name-brand hype, we can truly appreciate just how impressive Geiger’s design is.

Eclipsing the competition — Sharing many parallels with GMC’s new electric Hummer, the sneaker is made with a deep blue spacer fabric and features the “Lunar” all-over graphic print. An iteration of Geiger’s 002 Low silhouette, it also boasts a white outsole, black toggle and pull, and signature JG black and white laces. Hummer EV and John Geiger logos are hidden throughout the sleek shoe.

John Geiger

This collaboration celebrates the world’s first all-electric super truck, and as a relatively fresh face in the sneaker world, Geiger is all too familiar with firsts. With roots as a sneaker customizer, the designer is now making a name for himself in an industry ruled by big-name brands. “When I first sat in the truck and we started it, the lunar landscape startup animation gave me the idea for doing something related to the moon,” said Geiger of his latest creation. “It is revolutionary for our brand, to work with GMC and the Hummer EV, and I couldn’t think of a better collaboration.”

Apparently, neither can Geiger’s consumers. The snug-fitting 002 Low is expected to sell out within minutes, and there’s no word on a restock. It looks like sneakerheads will only have one chance to score this limited Lunar shoe, so don’t space out.

John Geiger