Jordan Brand's holiday collection for women has leopard vibes all over it

Holidays are arguably the best time for fashionistas. You’ve got bold prints, warm textures, and sequins to stunt on your loved ones. This season, Jordan Brand is getting into it with a new holiday collection of women’s apparel. The assortment, dubbed the "Court to Runway" collection, reinterprets authentic sportswear with luxe fabrics and utility-focused details.

The loud range of apparel serves as an addition to the “Utility” holiday capsule, and continues the chain of inclusivity the brand has tried to weave this year. About time, too. After the success of the brand’s first women’s collection in February and later, an ‘80s-themed capsule, Jordan Brand announced a 2021 sneaker drop including the first women’s Jordan 9. A holiday collection is really the least they could do for women who have shown love to the brand before it reciprocated.

Do your thing — Each piece from the collection is meant to be layered as the weather gets colder. As there’s no point in buying one specific look when we’ll be stuck in the house for the holidays, the versatility is appreciated. The capsule can be styled as casual or as hype as the wearer chooses.

Following the footsteps of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park “Black Pack” drop, this streetwear collection merges chic styles and utility-focused details in black and brown shades. Statement pieces, like a faux fur leopard print jacket, are intended to complement a street-ready look and serve up a 2-in-1 convertible design — the coat can transform from long to cropped with one zip.

Jordan Brand

A similar, all-black version of the coat is available in a fuzzy pullover design, featuring a gold Jumpman logo on the left sleeve. It pairs well with the brand’s black faux leather trousers, which fold over at the waist to create a collared look. The pants are also available in a light brown colorway.

The collection is led by a faux leather flight suit, which is highlighted through an allover embossed pattern and metallic details. Also for purchase in a black colorway, the suit is Jordan Brand’s second women’s flight suit, though the iconic piece was originally designed for, of course, Michael Jordan in the ‘80s. Now, women too can sport the iconic one-piece.

Jordan Brand

No Jordan Brand capsule would be complete without a pair of kicks. Though no sneakers were formally announced as part of the collection, its lookbook includes a brown and black iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Mid. And that, Santa, is what I want this holiday season.