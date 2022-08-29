Jordan Brand's Granville Pro sneaker is a simple staple

Although Jordan Brand continues to push the envelope of innovative sneaker technology, it’s also settling into the rhythm of comfortable lifestyle footwear. The latest to join the 23 Engineered line is the Jordan Granville Pro, a sneaker designed for everyday use.

Built in the mold of a running or walking shoe, the sneaker strays from Jordan Brand’s affinity for futuristic, technology-packed models. Its Formula 23 cushioning, a proprietary foam that’s appeared on other performance kicks, takes over the sole unit. The foam cushion is noted as one of the most sustainable materials from Nike and is designed to be lightweight and responsive as you move.

The sneaker appears in a satisfying earthy color palette, boosting its potential for maximum wear this fall. The suede-and-mesh upper sees a Rattan shade combined with Pure Platinum and Wolf Grey panels. Detailing is perhaps the sneaker’s best design trait as Jordan Brand messaging takes over the black heel counter and heel and tongue tags. “23” is also dropped into the rear midsole and the tongue as a nod to the legend himself.

Jordan’s 23 Engineered division is meant to push pieces with an emphasis on fit, form, and function. The line opts for materials and constructions that are based on need; here, for example, the Formula 23 cushion adds extra support for those who need it.

The “Grandpa” pro — Some sneakerheads are skeptical about the timing and look of the Granville Pro. Calling out its resemblance to Nike’s hit Tom Sachs kicks, one Twitter user said, “They take the Tom Sachs General Purpose shoe, slap a Jordan logo and plastic thing on the back?” Others are noting its similarities to the New Balance 327 silhouette.

Jordan Brand's most recent addition to its lifestyle footwear was the 2-in-1 clog, which was met with distaste because of its wonky, unimaginative design. The clogs appeared more as a cash-grab in the “mulement” and an unworthy competitor in the world of Yeezys and Crocs. The clog and now the Granville Pro sneaker are the brand’s idea of playing it safe and putting function over fashion, at the very least.

Nonetheless, the upcoming sneaker’s comfort factor and earthy vibe could make it a staple in your fall wardrobe. You can cop the new Jordan Granville Pro sneaker when it drops on September 8 via Nike and select retailers for $140.