Nike's Jordan 'MA-2' sneaker is chunky, bubbly, and gender-neutral

As streetwear works to include women in more of its drops, notable brands are delivering. Jordan Brand announced it would drop a new women’s apparel capsule, alongside a gender-neutral Jordan Brand "MA-2" sneaker. Now instead of looking for crumbs, the girls are feasting.

Jordan Brand, as one of the biggest streetwear labels, has stepped up its women’s offerings in the past year. Last February, the brand dropped its first women’s collection, followed by an 80s-themed capsule and the first women’s Jordan 9. Jordan Brand’s latest apparel collection, dubbed Future Primal, blends traditional Jordan styles with modern innovation.

Flightsuits, for her — The Future Primal apparel collection follows Jordan Brand's “ethos of confident versatility,” the brand stated in its announcement. With six pieces total, the capsule includes a utility pant, lightweight jacket, and classic Jordan flight suit. The iconic piece is the brand’s third flight suit made for women, though it was originally designed for, of course, Michael Jordan in the ‘80s.

Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand hasn’t revealed all the styles in the Future Primal capsule yet, but promises that each incorporates functional details with Jordan Brand heritage hallmarks. The collection drops Valentine’s Day, February 14, to show women in streetwear some love. Seeing as they’ve supported the brand for so long, it’d be nice to see reciprocation through classic styles for women’s proportions. Or better yet, new classics designed just for women.

Kicks for chicks (and everyone else) — On the other hand (or foot), Jordan Brand’s all-new MA-2 sneaker is for everyone, though Nike’s website lists it as a women’s shoe. Blending heritage-inspired elements (like visible Nike Air) with forward-thinking aesthetics (like deconstructed tongue tags), the sneaker forges a fresh identity to stand on its own. As an evolution of the Jordan Max 200, it carries the weight of a classic while giving us a fresh look.

Jordan Brand

Created for everyday wear, the MA-2 also stands out by being one of the first shoes designed to be taken on and off at your doorstep. Its heel and tongue are extended for ease of entry on the way out of the house, while a grippy rubber heel clip helps you kick off the shoes quickly once you’re home again.

The cream-colored sneaker features dynamic design lines and diverse materials, including leather, suede, and mesh details. Nike Air branding can be seen on the lateral, while Jordan Brand’s Jumpman appears on the tongue tag with the word “Inspire.”

Expected to drop February 21, the MA-2 offers everyone a chance at a clean look. The sneaker will be available on Nike’s website, where it’s been given the title “Future Beginnings.” More colors are anticipated, but this model seems like a good starting point, especially given its name.