Jordan Brand's Delta sneaker looks like it was made to explore Mars

Jordan Brand is famous for its legendary collection of Air Jordan sneakers, but basketball isn't its only area of focus. The Jumpman is also busy designing lifestyle footwear, apparel and other gear, and today it is introducing its latest entry into that space, the Jordan Delta. This new silhouette, is designed to be a stylish, every-day pair that combines materials like breathable mesh and suede overlays with Nike's super comfortable React foam technology on a full-length midsole. The result is a sneaker that looks like a low-top space boot, with design cues reminiscent of Jordan's beautifully weird Why Not? Zer0.3 basketball shoe or the iconic Nike Mars Yard, which was crafted by artist Tom Sachs.

Keeping it subtle — If you'll notice, the Jumpman logo is hard to find on these sneakers, and Jordan Brand says that was by design — as it wanted the Delta to speak for itself and have its own minimal and abstract feel. Unlike its Air Jordan retros, the Delta is Jordan's modern take on a sneaker, and the brand wants to use its design elements to redefine what a lifestyle sneaker should be.

As someone who runs daily wearing a pair of Nike Epic Reacts, I can tell you firsthand that Nike's midsole tech is one of the most comfortable out there, so it makes sense that Jordan would want want to incorporate that into its own sneaker.

For the whole family — One of the things Jordan Branted wanted to accomplish with the Delta is that it wanted it to be accessible, and so there will be pairs in full family sizing with a tan version that's my personal favorite (it's the one that reminds me of the Mars Yard). That's going to drop on May 14 for $140 for the adult sizes, with black pair set to arrive on June 6th. And there's a multi-colored version for women's, which will cost $140, too.

Before any of these launch, though, the Special Project (SP) white edition (pictured up top) will be arriving later this week, on April 4, for $150. Those of you who want to get a pair should keep an eye out on the Nike SNKRS app, as well as Jordan Brand's site.

Jordan Brand.

Jordan Brand.