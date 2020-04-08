Wearing Jordan Brand’s Delta: Not dad shoes. Daddy shoes.

It's no secret that, in the midst of a global pandemic, the world is a somber place right now. But, even in the darkest of times, we must try to find a little bit of light to spark joy in us. For me, that's sneakers. And while I can't spend too much time outside my apartment at the moment, I still feel the need to look fresh every day. Thankfully, Jordan Brand has just dropped a new pair of sneakers dubbed Delta, a low-top silhouette with a chunky midsole that features Nike's React foam technology. It's not a retro Air Jordan. It's a straight up dad shoe, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

A modern take — Now more than ever, as I just lounge around my home working and doing basically anything else, I need sneakers that are both lightweight and comfortable — and the Jordan Delta is the perfect mix of both. The white, sail, and blue colors donning it make it reminiscent of the Ultimate Dad Shoe, the Nike Air Monarch, but there's plenty of new tech and stylish design cues that push the Delta into modern territory. For starters, that thick midsole on the sneaker is all Nike react, which basically give you the sense of constantly stepping on a soft pillow.

Although Jordan Brand is billing the Delta as a lifestyle pair, the React cushioning could easily make it an ideal shoe for working out or running, as well. That said, due to its mostly white hues, I prefer to keep the Deltas super clean, so I don't have plans to take them out for a run anytime soon. If you're feeling adventurous and wouldn't care about roughing them up, though, you shouldn't let anyone stop you from getting the most out the sneakers. After all, "lifestyle" really means "wear the shoes for whatever you want."

Edgar Alvarez / Input

Clean details — Design-wise, the Jordan Delta features a myriad of details that sneakerheads will truly appreciate. This includes transparent TPU overlays around the heel and toe area that expose the shoe's upper fabrics, a cork insole, and a trimmed, unfinished tongue that's a nod to Nike and Jordan Brand's ultra-hyped Off-White collaborations. It's that whole deconstructed aesthetic that create the aura of the Delta being an abstract art project, which is even more true on the Vachetta Tan model that's dropping in June — that pair looks like it takes some cues from the Nike Mars Yars, crafted in collaboration with artist Tom Sachs.

Speaking of, this white pair I've been wearing appears to be sold out on Nike's SNKRS app, but you can still find it on resale apps such as GOAT for around $200 and up. That's not too bad considering the Delta's original retail price if $150. But, if you rather wait for the tan version, Jordan Brand is set to launch that on May 14 for $140, followed by a black pair on June 6. Personally, as much as I love the dad shoe vibes of the white-sail-blue Deltas, I'm looking forward to the Vachetta Tan — especially now that I know how comfortable they are on my feet.

Edgar Alvarez / Input

Subtle Jumpman — One of the things you'll notice is how subtle Jordan's branding is throughout the shoe. Often linked to basketball, the company's iconic "Jumpman" logo can be found on the tongue and the outsole, but Jordan Brand says there was a conscious effort to keep that to a minimum in order to give the Delta a life of its own. And it certainly works, because the sneaker feels far from one of the many bulky retro Air Jordans I have sitting in my closet.

At the same time, however, the Delta feels premium and, much like the Air Monarch, like a sneaker that's perfect for any dad activities — whether that's cutting the grass or taking the dog out for a stroll. And if you're not a dad but love to feel like one, well, that's fine too.

Edgar Alvarez / Input

Edgar Alvarez / Input

Edgar Alvarez / Input

Edgar Alvarez / Input