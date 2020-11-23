Juicy Couture's 25th anniversary apparel is shiny, plush, and full of velour

We miss when life was simple. Like, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie simple. Luckily, Juicy Couture has risen from the dead and is ready to save 2020. The Y2K brand revived its website with a 25th-anniversary collection, complete with velour and rhinestones.

Honestly, this may have been the best time for Juicy Couture to come back. Nationally, we’ve disregarded pants without elastic waists since March, and velour sounds oh-so warm and comfy for the winter. Tracksuits also make getting ready so much easier — they’re literally a matching set. Basically, what I’m hearing is I can go to the grocery store looking like Britney Spears, and I’m okay with that.

Drip down memory lane — The new collection is stocked with zip-up hoodies, track pants, and jumpsuits in super-soft velour. Channel Hilton through the brand’s signature pink color, or go for Richie in the green and blue shades. All pieces, of course, come smothered in diamanté detailing, with Juicy’s unmistakable logo placed on hoodie backsides and, well, other backsides.

The brand’s signature “J” zipper pulls, as well as bedazzled hoodie strings, embellish hoodie tops. Pink and yellow anniversary T-shirts bearing the brand name and “25” can be worn under said hoodies or worn in a less flashy fashion.

Juicy Couture

The commemorative collection comes in partnership with apparel company NYC Alliance, though it isn’t the first time Juicy Couture has linked up with another brand. In 2016, Juicy partnered with Vetements to recreate the iconic velour tracksuit, while Nicole Richie’s little sister Sofia is currently starring in the brand’s collaboration with Kappa. Juicy is also working with Apparis on its first-ever faux fur tracksuit. Interesting.

Kim Kardashian — who often repped the brand way back when — even launched a SKIMS velour collection influenced by the plush Juicy pieces she used to wear. There’s no doubt the bright, blinged-out tracksuit was a 2000’s fashion staple. Remember when J.Lo wore it in the “I’m Real” music video with Ja Rule?

Bling for your buck — Pieces from the collection range from $59 all the way to $150. Bedazzled hoodies and jumpsuits are the most expensive, while graphic T-shirts lay on the lower end. Whatever your style (or budget), check out the limited-edition capsule on Juicy Couture’s website. You can always accessorize with Ugg boots and a Louis Vuitton bag. Maybe throw a puppy in there?