Adidas taps Justin Bieber to design a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey

Justin Bieber has been tapped to design a uniform for his childhood favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In partnership with Adidas and the National Hockey League, Bieber’s Drew House label created a reversible sweater for Toronto to wear in the NHL’s annual Next Generation game. This year’s Next Generation game will be played Wednesday, March 23, and the series began in 2017 as a way for the NHL to celebrate its younger fans and the future of hockey.

“My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” Bieber in a press release of his well-documented superfandom.

It’s not the first time the singer has teamed up with the hockey team either — they previously linked up on a limited-edition merch line last fall, offering dual-branded hats, shirts, and socks. “I’m grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans,” Bieber said.

Swag, swag, on you — Made up in a black and blue color palette, the jersey showcases a “shibori-inspired” iteration of the Maple Leafs’ logo incorporating aspects of Japanese tie-dyeing. Matching blue arm bands then subtly outline the Toronto skyline as tribute to the team’s home city.

According to the NHL, the jersey is the first reversible sweater ever in North American professional sports. While the blue side will face out when the Maple Leafs are playing, everyone else can reverse it to reveal the black and gold side. Bieber’s hand is felt more heavily there, as the team’s logo has been revamped to incorporate Drew House’s smiley face logo.

Bieber’s Next Gen uniform will be the 15th alternate uniform worn by the Maple Leafs in the team’s history. The new jersey is out now through the NHL and Adidas’ website, as well as the NHL shop in New York City and select Canadian retailers. Prices start out at $129 and go higher based on quality and whether or not you want a player’s patches added.

Leave it to one of the most-streamed pop stars of all time to get youth into hockey.