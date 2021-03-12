Justin Bieber’s next Crocs collab comes with Drew socks included

Even before quarantine began, Crocs was plating its roots in streetwear through collaborations with Post Malone and Chinatown Market. Of course, it wasn’t long until Justin Bieber — known for his laidback, comfortable style — obtained his very own partnership with Crocs, and debuted a yellow clog complete with Jibbitz taking on motifs from Bieber's own streetwear brand, Drew House. Now, Biebs is back with another shade of his classic Crocs design, this time choosing a spring-appropriate lavender.

While you’ll have to move quickly to cop the collab, Bieber’s slip-on is still reasonably affordable. With past Crocs partnerships retailing for $60 — just $10 more than the average Crocs — the silhouette is more cost-friendly than most streetwear drops, and resale prices aren’t bad either. Plus, with spring approaching and quarantine still in session, the rubber slide is perfect for any of your outdoor activities, granted you don’t plan on using its “sport mode” much.

Swag, swag, on you — Bieber’s latest Crocs stay true to the classic silhouette, only modifying its shade to a soothing lilac hue. But a new season calls for new accessories, and the artist has lined up an array of previously unseen Jibbitz designs. The oversized charms include motifs only true fans would recognize, like Theodore and other characters from the Bieber’s Drew House community. For the rest of us, though, there’s still more classic Jibbitz available, including smiley faces and Drew logos.

Crocs

The partnership also expands farther than footwear — kind of. To truly wear your collaborative Crocs like the Biebs, a pair of Drew-branded socks come with every order of lavender slippers. “Crocs with socks is definitely the move,” said Bieber in an announcement about his latest Crocs. “They’re comfortable, they’re fashionable, and most importantly it’s fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It’s been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life.”

Bieber has certainly taken his own fashion and styled it with his shoe, as campaign imagery shows him donning the lilac Crocs with a Drew hoodie, Drew hat, and of course, the Drew socks. The artist can also be seen wearing his Drew merch as he rejoices over a Croc claw machine decked out in Drew stickers.

Crocs

Just in time for spring — While we might style our Crocs with a bit less Drew apparel, Bieber’s lavender slippers are definitely on our roster of must-have spring shoes. The slippers are set to release through the Drew House website on March 15, before arriving on the Crocs site on March 16.

At an affordable expected price of $60 — perhaps $75, given the added socks — the collaborative Crocs are a stylish and comfortable option for working from home or running errands. And if you’re like Biebs, you can rock your Crocs with socks.