Kanye is making more colors of his weird Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner shoes

As winter hits its peak, Kanye’s Yeezy Knit Runners may just be your saving grace. After its “Sulfur” debut last year, the brand is ready to release the two-toned “Stone Carbon.”

The knitted, laceless boot is a winter alternative to the perforated Yeezy Foam Runner. The cold weather silhouette is less than a year old, which means there’s plenty of time for Yeezy to test new color paths and upgrades like it did with the high-top space boot.

It’s “knit” your average shoe — Info from Instagram (@solepriorities)hints that the shoe is slipping into the hands of some resellers, despite its lack of an official release. Based on the imagery, most of the newest version’s color scheme is on par with its sneak peek in November. It opts for a “Slate Gray” shade, save for the “Light Brown” that encompasses the collar. The knit upper serves as a space heater you can wear, which draws the comparison to the functionality of an Ugg boot.

Branding is kept to the bare minimum, per usual, on the insole with a Yeezy and Adidas logo, while the only extra detailing comes in the form of a size label near the ankle. As for the base, the knitted construction sits on a rigged outsole to provide traction if you’re looking to wear it outside the house. It also features a midfoot grip for a snug fit, saving it from being totally shapeless.

The previous “Sulfur” version, with its accompanying space boot upgrade, gives a sense of what to expect on the upcoming “Stone Carbon” release. Despite the $200 retail price, the Knit Runner sits at an average resale value of $449. If predictions are correct, the shoe is coming next month.

As Yeezy solidifies its place in nontraditional footwear, with the help of its celebrity co-sign, the upcoming Knit Runner will likely follow a similar price trend. Sure, it may be ugly, but the sneaker/slipper/space shoe is here to stay.