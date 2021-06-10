Kanye has two bright and chunky Yeezy Foam Runner designs dropping soon

Kanye may be subject to wearing the occasional Nike sneaker despite his Adidas contract, but when it comes to comfortable house shoes, nothing beats Yeezy. That might explain why the rapper’s brand is dropping not one, but three iterations of its Yeezy Foam Runner soon. According to Yeezy Mafia, a previously previewed “Ochre” and a camouflage-inspired “MX Cream Clay” pair are set to release in July, alongside a “Red October” makeup launching later this year.

While many were quick to judge the bizarre-looking Yeezy Foam Runner — made of a sustainable algae-based foam — the silhouette has quickly garnered a following, with each release not only instantly selling out, but also reselling for up to five times its $80 retail price. And Ye’s upcoming “Red October” pair, which is actually dubbed “Vermillion” because he couldn’t file the rights to the name, will most likely be the most coveted Foam Runner of all. Its all-red makeup pays tribute to the “Red October” color scheme of West’s 2014 Air Yeezy 2, a result of his short-lived stint with Nike. Better pray to Yeezus you can cop the commemorative pair — or any at all.

Sliding into summer — Taking on the same design as its predecessors, the yellow “Ochre” Foam Runner opts for a monochromatic look. Featuring the silhouette’s signature oval perforations on the heel and midfoot, with smaller holes near the tip of the shoe, the clog offers itself as the perfect breathable summer sandal.

Yeezy Mafia

Much like the previously released “MXT Moon Grey,” however, the “MX Cream Clay” pair offers a marbled look — something Yeezy Mafia says is evident by its “MX” label, which refers to its randomized color scheme meaning no two pairs look the same. Overall, though, consumers should expect the Foam Runner to sport a light tan base, contrasted by dark brown and grey-blue hues towards the bottom of the clog (as seen in a fleeting glimpse on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story).

Summer heat coming soon — With the similar “MXT Moon Grey” design now reselling for up to $525 — nearly seven times its $80 retail price — the latter “MX Cream Clay” Foam Runner will likely be the most coveted shoe in Yeezy’s upcoming drop. Its one-of-a-kind pattern proves more valuable to hypebeasts chasing exclusivity, as well as resellers trying to flip the clog for profit.

Yeezy Mafia

An official release date hasn’t been announced yet, though both the “Ochre” and “MX Cream Clay” Foam Runners are expected to launch on Adidas Yeezy’s website come July. Each will retail for $80 — a steal considering the insane resale value of the slippers.