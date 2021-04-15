Here’s every Kanye ‘Yeezy’ shoe dropping in 2021 (so far)

Yeezys for Days
Mark your calendars to ensure a W.
Despite a failed presidential bid, his divorce from Kim Kardashian, and the increasing ridicule that comes with each new design, nothing will sway Kanye West from pumping out more Yeezy models. New silhouettes are already in the works, while a handful of restocks are headed our way.
No matter how weird or ugly Ye’s new shoes may be, each silhouette is guaranteed to sell out in minutes — which is why you need to stay prepared. Here are all the upcoming release dates for Yeezy’s footwear, so you can cop the pair you want.