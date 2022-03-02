Here’s every Adidas Yeezy shoe Kanye is dropping in March

Style
Yeezy Slides, 350 Boost V2 sneakers, and Foam Runners are all coming back soon. Use this guide to keep track of what’s dropping, and when.
Kanye West is handing his divorce with little grace and a lot of retail therapy: Aside from taking Julia Fox (and himself) on multiple shopping sprees, the rapper’s Adidas Yeezy brand has been exceedingly generous with restocks, giving sneakerheads another opportunity to snag some original Yeezy models.
You’ll want to keep track of all the returning sneakers and slides, especially when missing out on their releases means paying premiums on the resale market. 14 shoes are expected from Yeezy this month alone — here’s all the release and pricing information you should know.