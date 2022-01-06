Kanye and Adidas are dropping even more Yeezy 350 V2 sneakers in 2022

In the last year, Adidas’ Yeezy line has debuted a stream of new footwear, including its bizarre collection of winter boots, the Knit Runner slipper, BSKTBL Knit sneaker,, and a reworked CMPCT version of its classic Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker. Yet the brand has no intention of slowing down releases of its original models — including, most notably, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 — and its upcoming drop may be its cleanest yet.

After dropping a reflective Beluga Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in December, Yeezy has prepped another fresh take on the sneaker by wiping it clean of color, patterns, and logos. Dressed entirely in all white, the updated 350 V2 serves as a hyper alternative to Nike’s Air Force 1, albeit one reserved for nice weather. Only fools (and the filthy rich) would risk dirtying this crisp pair.

Pure hype — Named “Pure Oat” for its blank appearance, the 350 V2 retains its primeknit upper, lacing system, and rubber sole unit. In place of its Yeezy branding, the shoe now bears a slightly transparent stripe, which extends out to its white heel tab. Additional branding changes within the insole switch out an Adidas Yeezy logo for a global Yeezy graphic, hinting that the 350 V2 could be made with sustainable materials, much like the brand’s algae-based Foam Runner.

Yeezy makes the world go ‘round. Yeezy Mafia

Each of Adidas’ sneaker lines has been altered to include more sustainable materials — even the brand’s collaboration with Prada incorporated reused nylon, albeit luxury nylon. It wouldn’t come as a surprise that Adidas might want Yeezy to manufacture its sneakers out of recycled plastic and rubber, especially a silhouette as popular as the 350 V2.

Pure hype — Recycled or not, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Pure Oat” will still cost the sneaker’s standard $220 and be subject to even higher resale prices. And with a color palette simple enough to please any sneakerhead, expect demand for the shoes to be as steep as any other 350 V2 launch. Pairs are expected to drop this spring at select Yeezy retailers, Yeezy Supply, and on Adidas’ Confirmed app.