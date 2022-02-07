Adidas may be restocking one of Kanye’s best Yeezy sneakers ever

With an abundance of options to choose from, the Yeezy Boost 700 is still one of Kanye West’s best sneaker from Adidas. It’s weird but easy to wear, extremely comfortable, and first arrived at the onset of the dad shoe trend. The silhouette’s original “Waverunner” color scheme is almost iconic at this point, and it’s set to make a triumphant return quite soon.

According to Sneaker News, the Yeezy Boost 700 Waverunner will get a restock in March. Adidas has been quite generous about restocking almost every Yeezy sneaker, and next month would mark the fifth opportunity to grab West’s best shoe from the line. But even with scarcity being driven down less and less each year, the magic of the Waverunner still remains.

Most of the color variants for the Yeezy Boost 700 V1 have been earthy and plain, but the Waverunner is much more dynamic with teal, orange, and neon yellow accents breaking up the grey, black, and white makeup. Subsequent makeovers of the silhouette with the V2, V3, and MNVM haven’t brought any real improvements, but the V1 Waverunner remains a leader of the chunky shoe movement that still shows no sign of slowing down.

The “Waverunner” is practically vintage — After two years of releasing the Yeezy Boost 350 and 350 V2 in several different color variants, the Yeezy Boost 700 launched in 2017 and signaled a shift away from sock-like kicks into more standard sneakers. Suede and mesh mix on the plush, layered upper, while the massive midsole is packed with Boost cushioning and an Ortholite insole is added for a level of comfort your father or grandfather would approve of.

The 700’s $300 price tag may have been difficult to stomach then, but paying such a premium has since become somewhat more standard for sneakers, both within and outside of the Yeezy line. And although the 350 and its offshoots are still ubiquitous, West went on to create more “proper” sneakers with the 500, Yeezy Boost 380, and QNTM silhouettes.

An exact date for the Waverunner’s return has yet to be confirmed, and Adidas could very well surprise us with a flash release at any point during March. You’ll want to keep your eyes peeled because Yeezys don’t get any better than this.